Cortex to acquire Powervision for e-invoicing capabilities

Cortex expects that the closing of the Transaction will occur in the coming days. The closing of the Transaction is subject to certain closing conditions as set out in the Purchase Agreement, and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Powervision is a privately-owned corporation specialising in the development electronic document management and workflow management software. Powervisions client base crosses verticals of business from finance to oil and gas throughout Canada.

Cortex offers a B2B network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organisations using connection methods to leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other.