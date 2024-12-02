Corporates, banks to start testing new payments tracking solution on SWIFT gpi

The test will also allow integration of gpi flows in ERP and Treasury Management Systems.

Since its launch in 2017, on SWIFT’s global payments innovation (gpi) counts large global transaction banks amongst its 180+ membership and, together with corporate treasurers from international organisations, it is starting to modernise the cross-border B2B payments experience.

A previous SWIFT test facilitated Corporates pilot, which has recently brought together 10 multinational corporates and 12 gpi banks to explore how best to bring real-time payments tracking into corporate treasury applications.