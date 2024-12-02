Corporate payments provider AirPlus selects Troovo as partner

Troovo uses travel agency robotics to automate the data entry requirements of processing travel and payment transactions. By connecting with AIDA, Troovo generates a virtual card invisibly and automatically. The process eliminates the need for manual handling, while ensuring accuracy and safety, according to the companies.

With this partnership, AirPlus’s AIDA is now integrated with more than 70 partner systems, booking platforms, and GDSs, including Amadeus, Conferma, Serko, Cytric, Concur, and HRS.

The alliance will offer travel intermediaries of all kinds the leverage of Troovo’s full robotic virtual payments module to eliminate manual intervention in payments and streamline the entire travel workflow, according to the CEO of Troovo.