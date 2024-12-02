Corporate Living teams up with Sage for PCI-compliant card payment service

Sage provides a range of secure stand-alone and integrated payment processing solutions including Sage Exchange, Sage Virtual Terminal, Sage Mobile Payments, Sage Check 21+, Sage Gift and Loyalty Cards and Sage Point of Sale Conversion.

Sage Payment Solutions is the payments division for Sage North America, which is providing businesses and organizations with electronic payment systems. Sage provides small and medium-sized organizations with a range of business management software and services, from accounting and payroll to enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management and payments. Sage 300 CRE provides accounting and project management solutions to construction, property management and architect/engineering businesses.

In recent news, US-based automated bill payment services provider AvidXchange has unveiled that end-to-end construction and property management software Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate(Sage 300 CRE), formerly Sage Timberline, has been integrated to AvidPay, AvidXchange’s business bill payment service.