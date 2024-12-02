Corporate card startup Pliant expands to Austria

The target group of this credit card consists especially of companies with high credit card spending, regardless of their number of employees. Pliant offers fully digital card management, document collection, and integration into accounting. The market entry follows a seed financing round at the end of December 2021 with a total volume of EUR 18 million, which was primarily intended for internationalisation.

According to a Pliant representative, the introduction of a digital credit card for Austrian companies is long overdue. The company credit card can be used from any account and is therefore independent of the house bank. In addition, the Pliant solution can be integrated into existing financial processes and accounting systems. Real credit cards are issued with a credit limit of up to EUR 1 million and more. The “pliant earth” feature, a solution for business trips, can be used to offset CO2 emissions and reinvest cashback in certified sustainability projects.