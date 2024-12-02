Corporate banks drive digital customer engagement with Oracle solutions

Oracle Banking Credit Facilities Process Management, Oracle Banking Corporate Lending Process Management and Oracle Banking Trade Finance Process Management can enhance banks customer relationships, improve staff productivity and reduce costs.

The traditional approach in corporate banking has been largely concentrated on product processor-oriented work, backed by reams of paperwork. The new solutions will combat labor-intensive processes and digitize them.

With the launch of Oracle Banking Credit Facilities Process Management banks can accelerate credit origination and servicing, pre-qualify credit lines, track exposures to customers in real-time, and mitigate business risks.

Oracle Banking Corporate Lending Process Management enables banks to meet customers on-demand and custom financing needs by accelerating the process of loan origination, servicing and closure.

Oracle Banking Trade Finance Process Management helps banks manage the end-to-end trade finance lifecycle for a wide range of trade services such as guarantees, documentary credit and collections.

Oracles corporate banking engagement solutions offer features including:

Host-agnosticism

Configurable workflow automation

Role-based dashboards

Intuitive UI

Multi-device support

Extensibility

Real time alerting

Reporting

In addition, widgets provide intelligent operational and analytical data addressing the needs of sales, operations, risk and legal teams. These solutions are also capable of exposing APIs and providing a front-to-back integration, which enables banks to build an extensible banking platform and upgrade their service offerings.