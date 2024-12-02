Corpay to buy UK’s Alpha Group in USD 2.2 billion private markets push



Corpay has announced its plan to buy the UK’s Alpha Group in a USD 2.2 billion private markets push.

Following this announcement, the initiative will focus on accelerating the process of development of Corpay in the fast-growing private markets.

In addition, as the private market businesses are currently gaining traction around the globe, institutional investor clients also seek more efficient and tech-enabled solutions. With this in mind, by buying Alpha Group, the banking account product and Alpha’s technology are set to extend Corpay’s cross-border solution set and further diversify its revenue streams.

More information on Corpay’s acquisition of Alpha Group

According to the official press release, Alpha was developed in order to provide alternative bank accounts for investment managers. The acquisition is set to optimise the manner in which the Atlanta-based company boosts its presence in the region of Europe, while also focusing on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market and prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

In addition, its corporate foreign-exchange business will also strengthen Corpay’s cross-border business in the UK and Europe, as well as open up new markets in Germany, Malta, and the Netherlands. Alpha shareholders are set to receive 4,250 pence per share, representing a 55% premium to the closing price on May 1, a day before possible takeover talks were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to boost Corpay’s 2026 earnings per share by at least 50 cents, as well as push its corporate payments revenue north of USD 2 billion next year. The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2025, through a mix of cash, debt, and non-core divestitures.



