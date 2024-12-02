Through this collaboration, both Triterras and its Kratos platform members can gain access to and utilise Corpay’s solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure for their day-to-day business needs.

Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning platform will enable both Triterras and Kratos members to manage their global payments from a single point of access. Clients who choose Corpay for their global payments and foreign currency exchange transactions will undergo Corpay cross-borders’s onboarding process, which includes but is not limited to due diligence checks and know your client (KYC) procedures.

Commenting on the partnership, Corpay’s officials stated that they will facilitate both Triterras and Kratos platforms to streamline their payments processes and manage their FX exposure with their cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions.