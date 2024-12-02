Corpay supplies FX payments to FINA

FINA and the wider FINA family will gain access to Corpay’s foreign exchange solutions to help manage currency exposure for international payments. In addition, Corpay Cross-Border’s award-winning trading platform will enable FINA to manage global foreign exchange payments from one single point of access.

As the global governing body of six aquatic disciplines: swimming, water polo, diving, high diving, artistic swimming, and open water swimming, FINA’s collaboration with Corpay Cross-Border will create opportunities for the global aquatic’s community, event hosts, and FINA partners providing international payments and foreign exchange solutions and capabilities.

Corpay’s officials stated that Corpay Cross-Border is happy to join the FINA family as their official fx payments supplier. They are confident that FINA and the broader FINA Family will benefit from access to their cross-border payments and FX risk management solutions, along with their payments experience gained within the world of sports. Corpay looks forward to helping FINA support its global payments and execute plans to manage its currency risk.