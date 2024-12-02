



Corpay is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that simplifies expense management for businesses and consumers. Its payment solutions assist in managing vehicle-related costs, travel expenses, and vendor payments, leading to time savings and reduced spending.

Through this collaboration, the FIG will leverage Corpay Cross Border’s solutions to reduce foreign exchange risks associated with their daily business operations. Furthermore, Corpay Cross Border’s platform will allow them to handle global payments from a centralised access point.

The FIG serves as the global governing body for gymnastics, acknowledged by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). As the oldest international federation for an Olympic sport, it has been part of the Olympic Games since its revival in 1896. The FIG oversees eight disciplines: Gymnastics for All, Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline (which includes Double Mini-trampoline and Tumbling), Aerobics, Acrobatics, and Parkour.

More developments from Corpay

In February 2025, Corpay launched multi-currency accounts for its cross-border operations.

This allowed businesses to broaden their global reach while enjoying simplified management of both foreign and local currencies, all from a single access point.

Businesses venturing into new markets and interacting with customers worldwide frequently faced difficulties when dealing with transactions in foreign currencies. Opening and managing a foreign bank account can be complicated due to language barriers, as well as rates and fees that may lack transparency and predictability.

Corpay wanted to address these challenges with its service, which provided users with both flexibility and clarity. The process of becoming a Corpay customer and establishing a multi-currency account became effortlessly.