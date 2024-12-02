Cornercard UK, Samsung Pay team up for mobile payment solution

In response to demand from consumers for contactless payment solutions, Cornercard UK is available within Samsung Pay, with the aim to streamline the payment experience for customers. The integration of Samsung Pay sees Cornercard UK expand its pre-existing contactless functionality by allowing customers to use their compatible Samsung device to purchase goods and services securely.

After the integration, users will continue to receive all the rewards and benefits offered by Cornercard UK. Samsung’s Knox security platform is built into the hardware and software of user’s device, which ensures mobile information and data is secure. Each transaction uses an encrypted digital token to replace sensitive card data, and every transaction is authorised by a fingertip scan, six-digit code, or an iris scan.

Samsung Pay functionality is currently available with the Galaxy S9+, S9, Note8, S8+, S8, S7 edge, S7, S6 edge+, S6 edge, S6, A8, A5 2017 & A3 2017. It is also available on the Gear S3 and Gear Sport smartwatches (when paired with a compatible smartphone, running Android 4.4 KitKat and above).