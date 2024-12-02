Cornercard UK joins Railsbank to release Mastercard debit cards

As part of the agreement, Cornercard UK will join the Railsbank platform to issue Mastercard debit cards. Railsbank will become a debit card programne manager, allowing its customers to have their own branded debit cards that work with Railsbank bank accounts and International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs).The company will support both traditional plastic and virtual debit cards.

Currently, Railsbank is participating in the Mastercard Start Path program, the company’s effort to support later stage tech and fintech companies.

For partners that want to try out the APIs, Railsbank have made available an early access programme to the Railsbank Card APIs called “Railsbank Labs.”