Cornercard digitalises its card scheme compliance processes with Rivero

Under the terms of the agreement, Cornercard leverages Rivero’s scheme compliance SaaS solution, Kajo, to digitalise its compliance processing requirements and to make it easier to scale with guaranteed quality control for all its compliance needs.











Staying on top of compliance with automated processes

Kajo by Rivero is a solution designed for and tailored to the scheme licence compliance management. By fully digitalising and automating the administrative part of the process, Kajo will support Cornercard to drastically reduce the time and resources needed to stay compliant with changing rules and requirements of payment networks.

Officials from Cornercard said that Rivero simplifies card payment operations for the highly regulated payments industry with a proven track record for performance. They are convinced that the partner’s SaaS product Kajo will provide them the capability they need to navigate the changing digital payment landscape with ease.

Cornercard joins a growing list of companies that rely on Rivero for its compliance needs. Led by a team of experienced payments professionals, Rivero has filled a gap in the market for quality fraud recovery, dispute management, and card scheme compliance solutions by leveraging the benefits of SaaS, providing solutions for all players in the card payment ecosystem such as issuers, acquirers, BaaS, and fintechs.

The regulations concerning card payments compliance are continuously evolving, and it is crucial for financial services and payment providers to comply with them. To facilitate this, Kajo was developed as a solution to assist firms in efficiently and smoothly managing their complete scheme compliance process. Kajo is delighted to collaborate with Cornercard, offering them a customized solution that enhances their service offering and maintains their competitive edge.





What does Rivero do?

Rivero is based in Switzerland, with a strong focus on simplifying card payments operations. The company provides SaaS solutions for all players in the card payment ecosystem such as issuers, acquirers, BaaS, and fintechs. With Kajo, Rivero simplifies the process of navigating current and upcoming scheme compliance obligations, and with Amiko, provides a solution to manage fraud recovery processes and resulting disputes.