Cornèr Banca reveals biometric payment card

Through this initiative, customers are not restricted to the usual USD 40 contactless transaction limit. However, the Cornèrcard Biometric Gold Visa credit card is being made available as a limited edition of 100 cards. It carries a one-time membership fee of USD 300 and an annual fee of USD 190 after the first year.

As per NFCW, the cardholder’s fingerprint is registered on the specially designed sensor on the card, which has a LED signal integrated that confirms the successful capture of the fingerprint. Also, once the fingerprint is identified, the digital fingerprint data is stored exclusively and encrypted on a second chip located in the card. The identification process of the cardholder is completed with a PIN that must be entered during the first transaction.