CorFire powers BASE Wallet

The CorFire wallet server is part of the CorFire mCommerce platform environment. This mCommerce platform supports mobile NFC and over-the-top wallet clients with the integration of the mCommerce SDK and wallet framework with seamless aggregation of various content streams to the wallet using external service providers and internally generated contents and enhanced integration of new services providers via OpenAPIs.

CorFire provides mobile technology platforms to financial institutions, mobile network operators (MNOs), payment processors, card issuers and retailers. Its three core technology offerings include its TSM platform, a mobile wallet offering and a suite of mobile marketing services.

In recent news, Wirecard AG, a German provider of electronic payment and risk management services, has unveiled that it has been supporting the mobile phone brand BASE as it launched the mobile BASE Wallet with prepaid payment card on the market.