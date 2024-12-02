Corethree partners Boku to integrate direct carrier billing for m-ticketing

Following the partnership, consumers are set to be able to charge their bus tickets to their mobile bill, using Boku’s payment solution via their existing mobile application built by Corethree.

Thus, consumers can charge bus ticket purchases directly to their mobile phone bill from within a mobile app without the need for a credit or debit card. The charge appears on the consumers bill or is deducted from their prepaid balance using Bokus e-Money solution.

The initial implementation is set to focus on adding Boku’s mobile payment method to Corethree’s mobile solution, MoBus.

Corethree is a technology company and UK market providers of mobile ticketing solutions for the transport industry. Other Corethree transport partnerships include Go Ahead, the Transdev transport group, Rotala, Lothian Buses and Cardiff City Transport Services.

Boku specializes in direct carrier billing-based mobile payments, a form of mobile payment where charges placed online are billed to the users’ wireless phone bill. The technology works for both for pre and post-paid billing plans.

In recent news, Boku has entered a partnership with IPC Media, a UK-based publisher of print and digital magazine content.