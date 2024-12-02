CoreIntegrator, Kodak Services for Business roll out AP automation tool

Vendor invoices are received by A/P Ones cloud-based solution which automates the invoice registration and data entry and verification process. Within 24 hours, clients can access a digital image of the invoice, with key data pre-entered into the A/P One processing form. Users apply expense categories to each invoice and route them through an automated approval workflow process. After approval, A/P One creates a batch file to be transferred into the user’s accounting system to trigger vendor payment.

Some of the benefits to customers include a complete cloud-based solution, paying for only the invoices processed, no hardware or other infrastructure costs, no user licenses, customised approval workflow, reduced errors, elimination of late payment fees, reduced operating expenses and eliminating paper storage.