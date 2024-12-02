CoreChain partners with R3





Through this collaboration, the two companies want to provide financial institutions with a digital payments platform they can deploy for their business banking customers. CoreChain’s network aims to improve B2B payment processing available to banking institutions and their service providers via Corda, R3’s distributed platform for decentralised applications.











The partnership’s objective

CoreChain Pay delivers a suite of digital payment services that allow users to manage vendor payment processing using ACH, eChecks, and virtual payment cards, within their preferred accounting or ERP software. By merging CoreChain Pay with Corda’s features, the companies enable business banking customers to access digital B2B payment capabilities offered by their financial institutions. Customers can benefit from safer and more convenient payments to their suppliers while banks receive increased loyalty and deposit growth.



In addition to Corda’s features which allow regulated institutions to connect networks, automate complex processes, streamline workflows, and manage digital assets and currencies, R3’s platform also delivers a permissioned, smart contract-enabled ledger. According to CoreChain’s officials, their company’s technology built with Corda allows banking institutions to decrease the complexity of B2B payments while their customers receive security and efficiency. Until now, the two companies processed over USD 1.1 billion in B2B payments.





More information about CoreChain





At the beginning of April 2023, CoreChain



As a digital B2B payments network built with enterprise blockchain, CoreChain aims to enable businesses to pay their partners securely and efficiently, while unlocking lending opportunities for suppliers to finance working capital caught in approved, but unpaid invoices. The company’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) automates the exchange of transaction data and funds within a secure network environment, allowing B2B marketplaces, software platforms, and banks to provide payments and financing services to their buyers and suppliers via a white-label platform.At the beginning of April 2023, CoreChain announced the launch of its direct-to-customer embedded payments solution. CoreChain Pay was developed to allow business and company owners to increase their profits through payment automation, improved customer engagement, and enhanced security systems. With the solution, the company aimed to enable users to eliminate paper checks and simplify vendor payments and transactions, while reducing fraud or online threats risks.

