Core Associates launches AcumatiScan for AP management

The software is developed for Automatica leveraging technology that focuses explicitly on the intricacies of construction accounting. This software offers paper-free routing and other automated features that simplify the time taking account payable tasks. This software uses the Acumatica platform to meet customer demands in the CRE sectors and offer benefits ranging from the elimination of data entry to savings on the bottom line. The Core Associates team should qualify the Automatica test for becoming an Automatica-Certified Application.

Core Associates has also developed TimberScan, a payable account (AP) processing and workflow automation solution specifically designed for users of Sage 300 CRE (Construction and Real Estate) that automates and simplifies the AP process which includes data entry, approvals, and reporting.