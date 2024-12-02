Corcentric to upgrade spend management strategy for G&P Trucking

The agreement expands a running partnership whereby Corcentric has provided a capital equipment management strategy for G&P. Under the new agreement, G&P will implement the Corcentric Approval Workflow, Purchase Order, and Payments solutions across the entire company.

G&P, a logistics company providing supply chain solutions, was founded in 1936, and specialises in next-day and same-day service, and operates a fleet of about 520 tractors and 1,500 trailers from about a dozen terminals in the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Texas.

A recent report by Ardent Partners, The State of ePayables 2018, noted that several organisations are implementing e-invoicing at a rate nearly double their competitors, 71% vs. 38%. G&P has been working with Corcentric to optimise the Total Cost of Ownership of its capital equipment and recognised the competitive advantage they would gain by addressing the entire spend cycle