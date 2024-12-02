Corcentric joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Blockchain in Transport Alliance is an organisation that promotes the development and adoption of blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation, and logistics industries.

Corcentrics membership is set to position the company to invest in blockchain technology with Blockchain in Transport Alliance. As a provider of procurement and finance solutions, Corcentric will contribute to BiTAs mission to provide direction for the development of blockchain technology in the trucking industry, an initiative aimed at creating transparency and fostering trust.

According to Corcentric officials, the membership provides a platform to develop a dialogue around the adoption of blockchain for streamlining procurement and payment functions across the enterprise. Blockchain enables enterprises to share data seamlessly across organisations. Applications of this technology intersect directly with our diverse P2P solutions offering – streamlining payments and creating a record of ownership of assets.