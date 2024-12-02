Corcentric enters reseller agreement with Commerce Bank

The Cor360 solution as a white-labeled platform to commerce customers. Commerce Bank will manage the sales, implementation, and ongoing account management and support of the AP workflow solution. The agreement is effective immediately and will introduce Corcentrics solution in phases to Commerce customers as a white-labeled platform.

Corcentric is a provider of source-to-pay services and solutions for businesses in the US and Europe that optimize how they purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentrics procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability.

Commerce Bancshares is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Commerce Bank, a subsidiary of Commerce Bancshares, offers payment solutions across the US.