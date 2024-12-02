Copia rolls out rural ecommerce service

The service enables rural households to access goods that would otherwise be difficult to obtain without travelling to a major city. Pre-paid orders take on average two to three days to be fulfilled.

At checkout, a customer needs to do is provide the phone number of a friend or family member upcountry. Copia locates the recipient, identifies the nearest delivery centre agent, and delivers the goods.

Earlier in January 2019, the company Copia secured USD 2 million in funding from Goodwell Investments.