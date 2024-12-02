Copa Airlines taps Uplift for Buy Now, Pay Later

Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the Copa Airlines website, where customers form the US and Canada can now use Uplift’s flexible payment options with an online application. Customers see the total cost of their trip upfront and select 3, 6 or 11 monthly instalments.

With these instalments, consumers can book travel now and spread the cost of the flights over monthly payments, rather than paying in full at booking. There are no fees including no late fees or prepayment penalties, and travel can begin before customers complete their payments. It also gives customers the opportunity to see how an augmented travel experience with Copa Business or Economy Extra can be accessed for an additional payment per month.

Uplift partners with over 200 airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other major travel providers to offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment options to help more consumers make purchases and experience travel. Its BNPL flexible payment options are now available for booking on Copa Airlines.