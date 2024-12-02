



This partnership allows for online cash payments, bank transfers, PIX instant payments, and cross-border transactions globally on Copa’s website.

Similarly to other airline companies, Copa Airlines identifies its direct booking channel as its primary revenue generator. However, the airline decided that its complex digital payment system could benefit from the addition of new payment methods, such as alternative forms of payment (AFPs) like Paysafe's SafetyPay. To strengthen its expansion strategy, Copa sought a partner that could integrate these new payment options for its customers.

Therefore, Copa Airlines chose UATP for its quick integration capabilities and industry knowledge. By accepting AFPs through the UATP Network, Copa Airlines aims to tap into UATP's wide array of AFPs and take advantage of the increasing demand for alternative payments, which reached a global volume of USD 19 trillion in 2022, driving its business growth.

The UATP network upgrades airline payments globally

Airlines can access UATP's global AFP portfolio via a single integration, increasing market speed and entry. UATP simplifies operations with daily reconciliation for efficient billing reviews and automated refunds, removing the need for manual transaction reconciliations.

By using the UATP Network to incorporate more payment options like SafetyPay, Copa Airlines is set to broaden its customer base and boost sales.

SafetyPay: allows multicurrency and cross-border payments

SafetyPay, a Paysafe company, provides a secure payment solution that allows shoppers to make online purchases using their local currency directly from bank accounts or by paying in cash at partner retailers. This service is free and user-friendly, catering to airline customers who prefer not to use credit cards. SafetyPay currently serves millions of international shoppers in the emerging Latin American market, including countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.