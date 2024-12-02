Convera partners with Routable





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable Routable to leverage Convera’s global network and expertise in foreign exchange (FX) and compliance in order to provide its customers and collaborators with increased global reach, reliability, and competitive rates.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More insights on the Convera x Routable partnership

As the current modern businesses aim to reduce manual workload and build automation across organisations, the collaboration will focus on combining the companies’ expertise and suite of services in order to optimise the experience of clients, as well as contribute to the development of the financial landscape.

Routable represents a company that specialises in improving the manner in which finance teams automate and simplify the payables process from invoice receipt to reconciliation. At the same time, for businesses that are operating on a global scale, Routable will continue to enable finance teams to do more with less through automated workloads, as well as flexibility and speed of both domestic and international payment methods. This will take place with deep integrations into accounting systems as well.

Convera’s financial network is currently spanning over 140 currencies across 200 countries and regions, and its expertise in FX and payment optimisation is set to allow Routable to offer clients optimised global reach, with reduced transaction fees, competitive rates, as well as overall flexibility of payment options. In addition, Convera will give Routable’s users the possibility to leverage a worldwide network of accounts that are connected to local payment rails. This process will provide expanded options for low-cost local currency clearing across currencies around the globe.

Customers and clients will also be enabled to use SWIFT as required for high-value and secure cross-border payments. Furthermore, the Convera payment service is expected to integrate into Routable’s platform without interrupting the already existing workflows.



