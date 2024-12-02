



By introducing the new solution, Convera aims to simplify cross-border payments for education agents and international students, thus working towards addressing a significant challenge in the education sector. Integrating the company’s Embedded Payments solution into their system is set to allow education institutions to offer education agents and international students an optimised online payment experience.











Moreover, the newly launched service enables institutions to include GlobalPay for Students, Convera’s international tuition payment platform, into their websites and management systems. Through this, the company intends to support them in eliminating the current errors that can appear during online payment processes. In addition, by removing the multiple redirects, students and education agents can complete large cross-border transactions via a single interface, with this approach minimising confusion and providing a flexible range of payment methods and the ability to pay in their local currency. Also, Convera’s solution is set to enable students and educators to sidestep intermediary bank fees, benefit from a user-centric experience, and be guaranteed that their payments arrive in full and on time to the education institution.

Convera’s partnership with Ascent One

Prior to the announcement, Ascent One integrated Convera’s Embedded Payments solution to provide a simplified payment journey for education agents, with the company aiming to support them in assisting student mobility globally, predominantly in destination countries. By teaming up with Conversa, Ascent One allows its agents to help students with the facilitation of tuition fees and other education-related payments. Representatives from Ascent One underlined that utilising Convera’s solution enabled education agents across 167 countries to better manage the student journey, including recruiting, admissions, and facilitating payments on the student’s behalf. The decision to partner with Convera can be attributed to the latter’s worldwide financial network, cross-border payment knowledge, and advanced compliance and security measures.



Currently, Convera’s services are leveraged by nearly 1,000 education institutions globally, with the firm equipping them with customised solutions, a worldwide reach of over 140 currencies, and a student-centric approach. In addition, the company is committed to supporting education institutions in mitigating the complexities of sending and receiving payments, as well as developing improved solutions that fit the needs of both students and establishments.