Convera completes migration to AWS

As per the official press release, the migration to the AWS cloud is anticipated to facilitate an end-to-end customer experience and, thus, solve previous frictions and cater to customer needs via capabilities including enhanced data flow, security, and industry-specific benefits.

Strategy-wise, the new development will reportedly further Convera’s growth as a B2B commerce facilitator and its ability to develop new products to drive the adoption of digitalisation.

According to the official statement, the migration to AWS, which implied the transfer of petabyte-scale data across over 200 applications with hundreds of databases spreading four legacy data centres, took under ten months to complete.





A closer look at the expected benefits

The integration is expected to provide Convera’s customers with the following benefits:

Enhanced customer experience - As a result of automation, the migration to AWS will reportedly lead to a 64% decrease in patching time as well as a reduction in human intervention, which is – in turn – believed to translate into an improved payment experience for customers across channels.

Efficiency – By implementing scripted automation, the new integration removes the need for manual efforts in managing application server cycles. Consequently, this will purportedly result in a 75% time reduction, from 8 to 2 hours.

Boost in innovation – Convera will reportedly develop and introduce new features via the modern agile methods that the AWS extends.

Agility – AWS will enable Convera to scale its infrastructure up or down on demand, thus reducing the time spent on procurement, maintenance, and capacity adjustments.

Convera’s strategy and past developments

Convera is a global B2B payments company that extends services and foreign exchange (FX) products to businesses of various sizes. With experience in managing FX and moving funds around the globe, Convera purportedly provides access to over 140 currencies and a financial network stretching across over 200 countries and territories.

When it comes to its customer base, the paytech offers technology-led payment solutions to over 30,000 customers entrepreneurs running small businesses to treasurers in various sectors.