Contis to uses Featurespaces AI solution to fight transactional fraud

Thus, the payments’ provider company will use the Featurespace ARIC™ Fraud Hub to detect and prevent transactional fraud in real time. The Fraud Hub – which is deployed in some of the world’s largest banks, payment processors and merchant acquirers – will be integrated within Contis’ existing fraud prevention environment to detect suspicious activity for card and account transactions in real time.

Contis and Featurespace both recently joined the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 as the fastest growing private companies in the UK, according to the official press release. In recent news, Featurespace launched ARIC White Label to enable multinational banks and payments companies reduce risk and customer friction across all channels for their users.