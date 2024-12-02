Contis launches new payments processing solution

The new solution is card scheme certified by Visa and Mastercard to process any credit, debit and prepaid card transactions globally. The technology will form part of Contis’s evolution of PayTech solutions as it continues to evolve in line with the changing needs of the payment sector for the digital age.

Previously, Contis offered card issuance and processing as a combined service only. The unbundling of these two offerings means the Solarisbank-owned payments provider will now rollout processing as a standalone service. This means that Contis will now be able to process non-Contis BINs among the increasing demand for API-led, cloud-based, fast-to-market processing solutions that are ready to replace legacy products for both big and small organisations, according to the official company press release.

Contis helps both financial and non-financial businesses to launch accounts, cards, and payments services, processing nearly USD 13 billion each year on behalf of more than 2.5 million customers.