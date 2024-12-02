Contis Group rolls out Visa prepaid debit travel card

‘Seasons’ is designed to enhance the business of taking and spending money abroad. Holiday money loaded onto the ‘Seasons’ online account is held in sterling (GBP) and is converted as each transaction is made, using FX rates. ‘Seasons’ removes the need to convert pounds before travelling.

Holidaymakers can manage their money on the move via the Seasons mobile app and online account, tracking their transactions and total spend in real time and in pounds.

‘Seasons’ charges a 1% transaction fee in Euro zone, or 1.5% in any other Visa-accepting country worldwide.

The new card and account enables travelers to pay using a Visa FX conversion rate, which cardholders can view live via the ‘Seasons’ accompanying mobile app (Android and iPhone).

