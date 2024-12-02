Contis Group partners with Visa

The partnership is aimed at providing entrepreneurs and startups with access to payment cards and banking capabilities in as little as four weeks. Fintechs can go live with a proof-of-concept and access to up to 1,000 customer accounts in as little as four weeks.

Fast-track is powered by Contis’ end-to-end banking and processing platform and its API technology stack. It is available to UK based startups who meet key eligibility criteria and benefit from access to Visa’s payment network. The full agency banking solution offers contactless and Chip & PIN Visa debit and prepaid cards.

The programme will enable businesses to test new concepts in a fully API-configurable environment supported by Contis’ robust know-your-customer (KYC) protocols and dedicated customer service.