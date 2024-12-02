Continental Money partners RemitONE to release global payments services

RemitONE deliver send-to-end money transfer solutions to empower money service businesses, enabling them to send and receive money via agents, ATMs, kiosks, mobile phones, prepaid cards and online portals.

The company also helps businesses acquire licenses and taps them into RemitONE’s global network of clients to expand their reach and realise business growth. Continental Money’s customer-centric payments service will run on RemitONE’s platform that will ensure security and AML compliance around the clock.