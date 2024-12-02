The service is used to send notifications as webhook messages to URLs defined by Genome's business clients.











Instant notifications for incoming payments

Genome officials note that the speed and reliability of payment notifications are critical for modern businesses. For example, delays between a player topping up their iGaming account and the business being notified can lead to operational issues, poor financial management, strained customer relationships or even financial risks.

As a response to these challenges, Genome’s instant notifications were developed for the iGaming, marketing, ecommerce, retail and wholesale industries, enabling them to track external incoming payments efficiently, reducing operational risk and improving customer satisfaction. By enabling tracking of customer payments, businesses can promptly respond while gaining a complete overview of their transactions. This, in turn, supports more accurate financial analysis and strategic planning.

The integration process of webhook setup is straightforward for companies and is carried out by the Genome team within one business day.

Contiant is one of Genome’s clients that adopted real-time notifications. This feature is used by Contiant's clients, improving their efficiency in tracking external incoming payments. The provider's experience with the service allowed Genome's team to further improve the feature, further helping other clients.

Genome is set to continue its focus on iGaming-related financial services, which include payouts for sending payments to clients and incoming API notifications.





Updates from Genome

Real-time notifications for incoming payments have become one of the recent features Genome has developed for companies that deal with client payouts and pay-ins.

In October 2024, the team introduced SEPA Instant Transfers for its mass payouts feature, enabling businesses send and receive euro payments within seconds across the Eurozone.

This solution was designed to facilitate faster and more efficient personal and business financial transactions. The introduction of this feature aims to provide users with a simple and cost-effective method for managing everyday payments and conducting business transactions.

These services also support Genome's business clients when it comes to collecting funds into the Genome account, receiving notifications about all incoming payments, and enabling them to perform a payout functionality for SEPA Credit and Instant Transfers.