Content Shelf joins forces with BitPay for Bitcoin payment processing

This partnership will enable clients to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for all types of products and from any country.

BitPay is a payment service provider specializing in ecommerce, B2B, and enterprise solutions for digital currencies. BitPay offers tools to accept Bitcoin payments online or in person, with the option to receive the funds as a bank direct deposit.

Content Shelf is an ecommerce shopping cart software for selling digital content, tangible products, services, and subscriptions.