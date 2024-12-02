ContactNow, the digital branch of Contact Financial Holdings, has joined forces with PayTabs Egypt to integrate its BNPL services into the latter’s payment infrastructure.

Through this initiative, ContactNow and PayTabs aim to expand access to digital payments for merchants and consumers across Egypt. With this collaboration, merchants using PayTabs Egypt’s platform will be able to offer ContactNow’s BNPL solution at checkout, giving customers the option to finance their purchases without going through traditional procedures.

Furthermore, by integrating ContactNow’s financing tools with PayTabs Egypt’s secure platform, the two companies aim to broaden access to digital financial services and enhance customer-oriented payment methods.

Optimising payments for Egyptians

Integrating BNPL functionality within PayTabs’ payment platform is set to enable consumers to gain control over their purchasing capabilities while merchants benefit from more sales conversions and increased customer satisfaction. The collaboration falls in line with evolving market behaviours and preferences, as the two companies plan to serve the current demands of Egyptians.

In addition to supporting merchants and individuals across the region, the partnership with PayTabs helps Contact Financial Holding implement its strategy to grow its fintech ecosystem through collaborative agreements that promote inclusive, Shariah-compliant, and digitally enabled financial services. With consumer expectations increasing and the demand for flexible financial products rising, ContactNow aims to deliver solutions that satisfy the needs of both businesses and end users.

Furthermore, the decision to work together emphasises both companies’ commitment to facilitating secure, simplified, and advanced digital experiences that support financial empowerment, drive ecommerce growth, and contribute to Egypt’s vision for a cashless economy.

Egypt’s robust adoption of BNPL

According to the "Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2025 Update ", the BNPL payment market in Egypt is projected to grow by 32.7% on annual basis to reach USD 1.67 billion in 2025, following a robust growth between 2021 and 2024. This expansion can be mostly attributed to high consumer demand for accessible payment solutions, the expansion of ecommerce, and collaborations with major retailers. Looking ahead, the industry is expected to expand over the medium term, with BNPL solutions becoming more integrated and available in traditional and non-traditional sectors.