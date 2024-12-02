Contactless system for direct payment at turnstiles revealed by Metrorex, BCR

This BCR system is implemented on every access turnstile, using cutting edge integration technologies. Thus, makes the payment and unlocking the access gates at the turnstiles are becoming faster.

As reported in NineO’Clock, the passengers have to pass any Visa or Mastercard contactless card on the turnstile, regardless of the issuing bank. After that, the message ‘Access granted’ will be displayed. The cost of a trip is RON 2.5, without any bank fees. In order to pay multiple entrances with the same card, starting from the second consecutive trip, passengers need to press the ‘+’ button on the turnstile screen and then pass the card on the contactless sign.