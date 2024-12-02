Contactless payments fraud reaches GBP 7 mln in 2016

This represents an increase from 2015, when the total amount stolen using contactless credit or debit cards was GBP 2.8 million. A contactless card has a spending limit of GBP 30, but fraudsters can use the stolen card at different terminals several times before they are required to provide a PIN.

What`s more, NFC payments have increased from GBP 7.75 billion in 2015 to GBP 25.2 billion in 2016. Compared to the number of transactions, contactless payment fraud remains low, representing 1.1% of the total card fraud.