Consumers unaware of m-banking solutions - report

According to a survey from BuzzCity, a Singapore-based mobile advertising network, consumers are unaware they can conduct simple bank inquiries on their phones.

BuzzCity surveyed 6,000 people across 20 countries and revealed that consumers also appear unaware of what they can do on their mobile phones, as 31 % said they were sure they could not conduct banking transactions in such a manner.

Of those respondents who do use mobile banking services, 31 % said they find it easy to use. With regards to security, 19 % of respondents feel unsafe about using mobile banking, down from 34 % in 2013.