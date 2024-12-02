Consumers online shopping plans during holidays

The One Hour Translation has analysed the responses of over 6,600 consumers in 9 leading economies: the US, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Canada, Spain, Brazil and Mexico.

Thirty eight percent of consumers surveyed by One Hour Translation plan to make online purchases during the November-December period, up from 32% in 2017. In the US specifically the increase was from 35% last year to 39% in the 2018 holiday season. The survey found that the trend of online purchases in the US on Black Friday is slated to further intensify from 15% last year to 18% in 2018 and Cyber Monday has reached the same level of popularity among American consumers.

Major findings include an across the board rise in plans for online purchases during the period in the US and in Britain and a drop in the popularity of Black Friday in Japan, Germany, France, Spain.

Other results at the global level:

the number of consumers surveyed who plan to make online purchases on Black Friday declined slightly to 17% compared to 18% in 2017

Cyber Monday was unchanged at 6%

out of the countries surveyed, Boxing Day, on December 26th, is celebrated mainly in Britain.

A broad analysis of the results shows that Cyber Monday has become as popular as Black Friday, with 18% of those surveyed intending to make purchases, up from 16% in 2017. Christmas day and the day after Christmas were included in the survey for the first time and 3% of the participants said they had plans to buy on those dates. The number of respondents planning to make purchases during ‘other shopping events’ during the two months doubled to 6%. There was also a significant drop in the percentage of people surveyed who had no plans for online purchases, falling to 61% compared to 65% in 2017.