Consult Hyperion partners with Nordic start-up Norfico

The partnership - which began on Consult Hyperions initiative - means that Norfico now has about forty internationally recognised consultants to draw upon when the new Nordic advisory and communications agency specialising in Fintech approaches potential customers.

David Birch, payments and identity expert, as well as the director of innovation at Consult Hyperion, has said that the retail payments sector is undergoing rapid change, and the dedicated fintech focus is an effective way to bring thought leadership in identity, payment, transit and inclusion into mobile-centric markets.