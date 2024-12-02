Considerable international revenue is lost at the payment page

According to a research conducted by electronic payment specialists, The PPRO Group, UK businesses are more focused on customer security and the cost of customer transaction fees, than shopping cart abandonment.

Findings indicate that UK businesses no longer focus solely on domestic customers. Over half of respondents showed interest in attracting international customers. However, only 55% offer different payment options for those overseas, which shows a clear disconnect between the customers they are hoping to attract, and those they are facilitating.

Considering that for nearly half of respondents, the average value of a customer transaction is between GBP 51 and GBP 500, the loss of potential revenue can have quite an impact on a business.

The study shows that over three quarters of respondents keep up-to-date with the range of global online payment methods available, however, they continue to offer payment methods that are popular with domestic customers. In the UK, the most popular payment methods are credit card, debit card and eWallet, whereas in Germany, their preferred methods are direct debit, credit card and prepayment.