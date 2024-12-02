Consents.online permissions platform partners with Equifax

Consents.online is a subsidiary of Account Score Holdings Ltd, the parent company of a group of businesses involved in bank transaction analytics. Equifax is already working with AccountScore to deliver enhanced data in real-time to lenders.

Open banking has been live in the UK since the beginning of 2018, giving third-parties access to reserves of transactional data. But that access is dependent on consent being given by the businesses or consumers to whom the data belongs. The deal with consents.online will allow Equifax’s business and consumer customers to manage who has access to their data under the open banking framework. Those customers may revoke, pause or extend access to any organisation at any time.