ConsenSys invests in crypto startups to enter the Ethereum ecosystem

The reason for choosing these companies is that they distinguished themselves with teams that include bitcoin veterans serving established user-bases. Coinhouse has over 150,000 user accounts, while Tenta, which features a built-in VPN, ad blocker, and full data encryption, currently has 900,000 downloads. Moreover, the ConsenSys-incubated wallet startup MetaMask is already in talks with Tenta regarding how the latter’s mobile browser could include built-in crypto wallets.

ConsenSys Ventures was launched in 2017 with USD 50 million to invest in startups that would help build the ethereum ecosystem. Since then, the company’s portfolio shares mutual investments with Coinbase Ventures, Intel Capital, Sequoia, General Catalyst, Kindred Ventures, Betaworks, 122 West, La Famiglia and Paradigm.