Conotoxia launches payments service for its users

The service, ConotoxiaPay, is dedicated to individual customers and business partners. In the future, ConotoxiaPay will allow customers to pay both online and in retail in all currencies across Europe and the US.

After enabling access to forex trading and money transfers, Conotoxia Holding Group broadens its offer with an online payment system that grants immediate payment of online transactions. In the future, it will be available at retail stores as well.

The payment solution is provided by Conotoxia Sp. z o.o., a company from the Conotoxia Holding Group.