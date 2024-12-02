Conotoxia launches multi-currency card 2.0 and BLIK configuration

Following this announcement, the company’s users have the option of ordering and sharing their cards with others, with the owners of the multi-currency 2.0 card being able to pass the card on to others in an easy manner in the mobile app or web panel and top up the account. After going through a swift and free registration process, other people are enabled to make use of the product however they see fit.





Capabilities of the multi-currency 2.0 card

Having introduced this solution, the fintech enables for the card to be used by family, either children, partner, or senior members, or business associates, with the owner of the plastic version of the card, which is the person ordering it, having a preview of the account on their profile. This feature enables the user to either share the balance with someone or control expenses and have limits set, which can be essential in instances when, for example, pocket money is given to a child.

Company representatives have advised in the press release that they have been observing an increased interest for their multi-currency cards, as customers recognise their advantages over bank debit cards. By having updated the offering to include the multi-currency card 2.0, its new functionality is thought to bring considerable savings for families and businesses, with company officials believing that it can also make an interesting gift for those travelling abroad or shopping in international locations.

Conotoxia offers its multi-currency cards in both virtual and physical form, the delivery option being either by post, courier, or to parcel lockers, with almost all European countries’ residents being able to order them, as per information provided in the announcement. Cardholders are enabled access to free accounts in EUR and 19 other additional currencies and have the option of paying in more than 160 currencies.











Furthermore, as the company has Apple Pay, Google Pay, Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay integrated, customers can carry out contactless payments with either their smartphone, watch or wristband. Additionally, the company also provides a mobile app for iOS and Android for card handling.





Additional Conotoxia developments and company offering

Shortly after the introduction of the multi-currency 2.0 card, Conotoxia announced that they have made BLIK Level 0 available within its payment gateway, which enables for BLIK payments to be made without having to leave the online shop by leveraging Conotoxia Pay.

BLIK Level 0 helps shorten and simplify the online shopping journey, allowing customers that use Conotoxia Pay to purchase an order at a shop to stay on said shop’s website without having to go to a different service, but being required instead to enter the six-digit BLIK code.

Online shop users that leverage the Conotoxia Pay payment system for ecommerce have an extensive range of currencies on offer. When it comes to businesses that make use of its services, the company’s offer is used by merchants that are looking to be cost-efficient or to conduct cross-border expansion, or whose customers that are in different countries prefer paying in their local currency.

By implementing Conotoxia Pay, shops are given the option to accept payments in the currency of their choice in a flexible manner, while simultaneously enabling shoppers to pay in their card or bank’s account currency. Apart from the aforementioned payment methods, Conotoxia Pay also includes fast online bank transfers, BLIK, cards (Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, and others), PayPal, Trustly, Skrill, Vipps, Rapid Transfer, or iDEAL.