Conotoxia launches investment advice service

As per the information detailed in the press release, the Investment Advice service is targeting customers leveraging the company’s Invest & Forex offering and includes investment advice tailored to their needs.





Details on Conotoxia’s investment advice service

Commenting on the announcement, Grzegorz Jaworski, CEO of Conotoxia advised that the launch of the investment advice service marks an additional milestone within the development of the Invest & Forex segment. As per the spokesperson’s statement, the company believes the knowledge and experience of its advisors enable them to help clients build their own professional investment portfolios and carry out conscious and accurate decisions.

The launch comes with a special promotional offer which provides the first month of the Smart Start package for free by opening an account by the end of June 2023 and activating the investment advice service. The Conotoxia team is set to offer investment recommendations that are designed with a basis on individual investors’ preferences and objectives rather than on a group of people with the same profile. Furthermore, they are bespoke and tailored to the specific needs of a particular client, being one of the first investment advisory solutions of the kind on the market.











Adding on the launch, Grzegorz Jaworski of Conotoxia stated that the company’s recommendations and professional market analyses are not publicly available general market commentaries, as the company’s investment advisor identifies opportunities, including those that had so far been missed, and recommends appropriate moves, thus supporting ‘cold’ decision-making.





Conotoxia’s investment offering

Based on the announcement detailed in the press release, Conotoxia provides an extensive investment offering in Poland, which includes CFDs on currencies, indices, commodities and raw materials, futures, cryptocurrencies, and equities, together with DMA stocks, ETFs and DMA ETFs from Asia, Europe, and the US.

From October 2021 onward, the company offers an investment service under the supervision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority at the company’s branch in Warsaw, where investors are enabled access to the company’s Polish-speaking representatives. Furthermore, the broker’s clients receive continuous education via a free, extensive, and regularly updated database of financial market material, as well as current market comments, research articles, tutorial videos, and other relevant content.

In addition to education, the company believes security to be essential as well, and it helps ensure the protection of its clients through dual supervision of the CySEC and the FSA in the investment service for Polish investors, securing their funds under the Negative Balance Protection and ICF (the Cyprus Investor Compensation Fund).