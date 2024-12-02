Conotoxia launches Accept payments





Following this launch, Conotoxia’s individual and corporate customers will be given the possibility to send other people links in order to pay for a joint restaurant meal, buy goods at markets, or collect funds for gifts. Links can be paid in multiple currencies while using a wide range of payment methods as well.

Accept payments were developed for both individual customers and business users, aiming to make the process of accepting transactions more efficient, faster, and more secure. Fintech customers will be enabled to generate the payment links in the mobile application or a client panel of Conotoxia’s website. The link can be sent to any number of people needed, via text messages, email, or any other forms of electronic contact.









More insights on the product launch

The link has a default expiration date of 2 weeks and an option of unlimited renewal, leading the clients directly to the payment processing page. The individual that received the link can choose the payment method that suits their preferences and the currency in which they wish or need to make the payment. The customer that generates the link will receive the funds in the amount and currency they expected from the beginning of the process.

The new service can be leveraged in various everyday matters, such as settling a bill by a group of people in a restaurant, collecting funds, shopping together with other individuals, as well as accepting payments for tutoring, goods sold at a market, or other services.

People that receive the payment link do not need to be registered at Conotoxia in order to use it. They can use the web portal for free, as well as other payment methods, such as BLIK, cards, online fast bank transfers, Google Pay, Apple Pay, or iDEAL.

According to the press release, Conotoxia is set to present new features regarding the defining links' validity time, while working on further developments of the Accept payments service as well.



Conotoxia’s strategy of development

In March 2023, the company launched an investment advice solution that was designed to enable clients to receive individual investment recommendations on selected financial instruments. The Investment Advice service was set to target users that used Conotoxia’s Invest & Forex offering, and it included investment advice products that were tailored to their needs and preferences.

Earlier in December 2022, Conotoxia launched a multi-currency card 2.0. in order to allow cardholders to share their payment cards with members of their families or business associates. The firm’s customers were given the possibility to order and share their cards with other individuals, with the owners of the multi-currency 2.0. the card being enabled to pass the card to others in an easy and secure way. The process took place in the mobile app or web panel, as well as top up the account.