Conotoxia integrates Vipps payment method

In order to use this new way of paying at Conotoxia, customers need to install the Vipps app on a smartphone and link the payment card to the account. Vipps is the most popular mobile payment method in Norway, according to the press release. It will allow Conotoxia users to, among other things, perform currency exchange and money transfer transactions or deposit funds into the Forex account on the web portal.

With the continuous broadening of the payment methods portfolio, Conotoxia users already have access to fintech currency wallets like Google Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal, cards like Visa, Mastercard, Diners Club, and others, traditional bank transfers and online transfers Pay-By-Link, Trustly, Klarna (Sofort), Visa Checkout, Skrill, BLIK, Rapid Transfer, Vipps, EPS, and iDEAL.