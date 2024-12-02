Conotoxia adds support for three new settlement currencies

These additions bring the total number of currencies available for card top-ups and payments without additional currency conversion to 23, alongside existing options such as PLN, EUR, and USD. Following this update, users of Conotoxia cards now have access to payment capabilities in over 160 currencies and can maintain accounts in 23 currencies. The inclusion of HUF, RON, and AED aims to facilitate convenient and cost-effective card payments and ATM withdrawals for travellers, both for personal and business purposes.

Conotoxia offers its multi-currency cards in both virtual and physical forms, with delivery options that include postal services, courier delivery, and parcel lockers. Residents across nearly all European countries can order these cards. The fintech company supports contactless payments via Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Garmin Pay, allowing cardholders to use their smartphones, watches, or wristbands for transactions. Additionally, Conotoxia provides a mobile app for iOS and Android, offering features for card management and other financial services.

Other developments from Conotoxia

In August 2023, Conotoxia announced the launch of its Accept payments solution, which was designed to make everyday settlements easier and more secure. Following this launch, Conotoxia’s individual and corporate customers were given the possibility to send other people links in order to pay for a joint restaurant meal, buy goods at markets, or collect funds for gifts. Links could be paid in multiple currencies while using a wide range of payment methods.

The link had a default expiration date of 2 weeks and an option of unlimited renewal, leading the clients directly to the payment processing page. Moreover, the individual that received the link could choose the payment method that suited their preferences.